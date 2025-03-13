Creators should take India story to world: Goyal

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday urged the creative industry to take India's story to the world and contribute further to the economic growth.

He emphasised putting trust and authenticity at the centre of their work and taking responsibility and accountability for the output they generate.

Addressing an event, Goyal said that access to low-cost data has been one of the key pillars of this government's Digital India policy, making India the largest consumer of data globally.

"Our data costs are a fraction of what they would be in Europe, the US, or any other developed country. When we combine low-cost data with the high-quality talent that India possesses, we have a revolution awaiting us in the field of creativity and technology," he said.

He also underscored the vast opportunities in India's creative sector, which is rapidly evolving beyond traditional fields like film, drama, and theatre to encompass gaming, AI-driven content creation, and digital media.