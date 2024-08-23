CRED gets certification for COU on Bharat Bill Payment System

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Fintech platform CRED on Friday said it is now a certified customer operating unit on Bharat Bill Payment System, enabling faster settlements for credit card bill payments.

With this, CRED members will have an access to all billers onboarded on Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), while CRED will be able to forge more partnerships with large billers and banks to come on board BBPS, according to a company statement.

"With the COU (Customer Operating Unit) certification, we can settle payments on time, every time, and guarantee its settlement. Digital Public Infrastructure -- such as UPI, account aggregator, and BBPS -- has been a platform for fintech innovation," CRED founder Kunal Shah said. PTI ANK SHW