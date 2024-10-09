CRED names former Kotak Mahindra Bank exec Arvind Kathpalia as risk & compliance advisor

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Credit card bill payments app CRED has appointed Arvind Kathpalia as advisor on risk and compliance, effective Wednesday.

Prior to this, Kathpalia served as President and Group Chief Risk Officer at Kotak Mahindra Bank. He has also held senior positions in ANZ Grindlays in Australia and India.

"Arvind's track record of building financial products that millions of Indians trust is an inspiration. His experience in risk management and compliance will be instrumental as we continue building CRED into a trusted institution, and I'm excited to learn from him as we advance towards that vision," CRED founder Kunal Shah said.

CRED reported a 66 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue to Rs 2,473 crore in FY24, on the back of growth in monetised members and a drop in user acquisition costs.

*** * Crocs launches festive season campaign Global footwear company Crocs on Wednesday launched a festive season campaign 'Share the Joy' featuring actors Vedang Raina and Rasha Thadani.

Through this campaign, the company is extending the boundaries of festive fashion by encouraging consumers to experiment, elevate and embrace their authentic style with Crocs and its Jibbitz charms, according to a statement.

"With the addition of our Jibbitz charms, we aim to inspire others to create their own vibrant looks while capturing the true spirit of celebration and self-expression," Yann Le Bozec, Marketing Vice President of Crocs ROW & Hey Dude International, said. PTI ANK SHW HVA