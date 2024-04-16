CREDAI Chennai gets new President

Chennai, Apr 16 (PTI) The Managing Director of South India Shelters Pvt Ltd, A Mohammed Ali has been appointed President of the noted industry association CREDAI Chennai Chapter for a period of three years.

Ali and his team of office-bearers took up the new role at an Investiture Ceremony presided over by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India, National, Past Chairman Irfan Razack here, recently.

According to a press release from CREDAI, Aslam Packeer Mohamed has been elected as Secretary while Viswajith Kumar is the Treasurer.

P Kruthivas, Ranjeeth Rathod, K Mothish Kumar, T Arul, and S S Prasad Babu were elected as Executive Committee Members. The new team of the Chennai Chapter would hold office till March 2026. PTI VIJ SS