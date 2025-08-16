CREDAI-MCHI appoints Sukhraj Nahar as new president

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Realtors apex body CREDAI's Maharashtra chapter has appointed Sukhraj Nahar as its new president.

In a statement, CREDAI-MCHI, which represents real estate developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), said it has appointed Nahar Group Chairman Sukhraj Nahar as its 18th President for the 2025-2027 term.

CREDAI-MCHI also announced the new management committee comprising Bandish Ajmera - President Elect, Rushi Mehta - Secretary, and Nikunj Sanghavi as Treasurer.

The association has more than 2,200 developers as members. PTI MJH DRR