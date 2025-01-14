CREDAI-MCHI offers Rs 2 lakh extra rebate to women homebuyers at upcoming expo in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) Realtors body CREDAI-MCHI will provide women homebuyers with an extra discount of up to Rs 2 lakh, over and above the freebies offered by builders, at a property exhibition in Mumbai to be held during January 17-19.

Advertisment

CREDAI-MCHI, which represents more than 2,100 real estate developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), is organising its 32nd Property and Home Finance Expo at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The expo will feature over 100 developers, showcasing 500-plus projects across 5,000-plus locations.

These developers will present a diverse range of housing options to cater to every need and budget.

Advertisment

Additionally, more than 25 financial institutions will be present to facilitate home financing solutions.

Dominic Romell, President of CREDAI-MCHI, said, "This year's expo marks a milestone in making home-buying easier. The 'Book Your Home in 10 Minutes' initiative at the Quick Real Estate Mall simplifies the process, helping buyers book their dream homes effortlessly while enjoying exclusive deals from developers and home loan providers." Boman Irani, President of CREDAI National, said the expo exemplifies innovative and inclusive spirit of our industry.

"For the first time, on 19th January, the expo will host Pink Sunday, an initiative to encourage women to buy homes in their own name. Under the CREDAI-MCHI Stree Awas Yojna, women homebuyers can avail of an extra discount of up to Rs 2 lakh from CREDAI-MCHI, in addition to the offers provided by participating developers." The special offer is valid only for home bookings made on Pink Sunday at the expo, he added.

Advertisment

Dhaval Ajmera, Secretary at CREDAI-MCHI, said the exhibition will also offer homebuyers exclusive deals, including No Stamp Duty & GST and discounts of up to Rs 18 lakh. PTI MJH SHW