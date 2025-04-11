CREDAI-MCHI to hold exhibition in Mumbai to promote redevelopment of housing societies

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Realtors' body CREDAI-MCHI will hold an exhibition on Saturday in Mumbai to promote redevelopment of housing societies.

In a statement, CREDAI-MCHI said that the second edition of the Ease of Doing Redevelopment (EODR 2.0) Exhibition will be organised at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The exhibition will bring together thousands of society representatives and key industry stakeholders to facilitate transparent, efficient, and future-ready redevelopment solutions, it added.

In the first edition, more than 2,000 societies participated.

This year, CREDAI-MCHI anticipates participation of over 5,000 societies from across Mumbai.

The exhibition will offer a trusted space for societies to connect directly with leading developers, architects, planners, financial institutions, and legal experts, all under one roof.

Domnic Romell, President at CREDAI-MCHI, said, "Redevelopment is no longer a choice - it's an essential part of Mumbai's future." Dhaval Ajmera, Secretary at CREDAI-MCHI, added, "This edition is about simplifying redevelopment, removing confusion, and empowering society members with clear and actionable knowledge. From developer selection to project completion, EODR 2.0 will guide every step of the way." CREDAI-MCHI is an apex body comprising members from the real estate industry in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). It has more than 1,800 members.

It is part of CREDAI National, an apex body of 13,000 developers across the nation.