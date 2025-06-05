CREDAI-NCR's western UP chapter elects Dinesh Gupta as president for 2025-27 term

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) CREDAI-NCR's western Uttar Pradesh chapter has elected Dinesh Gupta as its new president.

'CREDAI NCR Western UP', the western Uttar Pradesh chapter of CREDAI-NCR, announced the appointment of its new Executive Committee for the term 2025-2027, according to a statement on Thursday.

The part of prime priorities include getting realistic and possible solutions for pending registries of units having OC/CC from competent authorities, reconstruction of stalled projects to ensure completion, and ensuring compliance with the RERA Act.

Four elected vice presidents are Suresh Garg, CMD of Nirala Infratech, Manish Gupta, Director of Krishna Apra Group, Rakesh Sharma, CMD of Ideal Infrapromoters, and Ashish Agarwal, Director of Agarwal Associates Group.

The association appointed Nikhil Hawelia, MD of Hawelia Builders, as its secretary, while the joint secretary is Sarthak Gaur, Director- Gaur Group. Kaushal Jain, MD - Arihant Buildcon Pvt Ltd, is the treasurer.

CREDAI-National, the apex body for the real estate industry, has more than 13,000 members across the country.