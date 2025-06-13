CREDAI partners with Adani Cement to promote green, best quality construction works

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Realtors' apex body CREDAI has partnered with Adani Cement to promote sustainable and best practices in construction activities.

In a statement on Friday, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) said it has entered into a "strategic partnership with Adani Cement to champion sustainable and high-quality construction practices across the country".

CREDAI, which represents over 13,000 private real estate developers across 20 states and 230 city chapters, has also launched the Green India Council and Skilling Council.

"As CREDAI's preferred partner, Adani Cement will provide its industry-leading portfolio of premium and GRIHA-certified products, including green concrete solutions, advanced additives, and technical services," it added.

The announcement was made at CREDAI's Governing Council meeting, held in the presence of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and CREDAI leadership.

Shekhar Patel, President of CREDAI, said, "The launch of the Green India Council and Skilling Council marks a decisive step toward integrating sustainability and workforce development into the core of our industry." These initiatives reflect CREDAI's commitment to build an environment that drives economic growth, protects the environment, and uplifts communities, he added.

CREDAI said the collaboration with Adani Cement will empower its members to elevate construction quality, safety, and sustainability across projects nationwide.

Adani Cement will also offer on-site technical support and knowledge-sharing programs to upskill engineers and construction professionals within the CREDAI network.

The Green Council will oversee a wide spectrum of green initiatives, including a large-scale reforestation initiative, starting with the restoration of 9,000 acres of land across various blocks of Nashik District, Maharashtra.

This initiative aims to plant over 10 lakh trees using scientific and community-based methods.

The Skilling Council is an initiative aimed at creating a future-ready workforce. PTI MJH SHW