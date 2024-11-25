CREDAI to upgrade 1,000 govt schools, skills of construction workers to mark 25th foundation day

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Realtors' apex body CREDAI on Monday said it will upgrade 1,000 government schools across the country to mark the 25th foundation day of the association.

In these 1,000 government schools, Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI), in partnership with an NGO, will set up smart classrooms and also make a provision for supply of quality water and modern toilets for students.

To celebrate its 25th foundation day, CREDAI also pledged for construction of green buildings and also planting of trees to create urban forest.

CREDAI President-Elect Shekhar Patel said about Rs 11 lakh will be the total investment in each school for provision of smart classrooms, water and sanitation facilities.

Patel said the CREDAI has already tied up with an NGO.

The first set of 50 schools are being transformed in Gujarat.

CREDAI President Boman Irani said the association has also taken a pledge to skill 5 lakh construction workers across the country.

Established in 1999, CREDAI has more than 13,000 members from across the country. PTI MJH TRB