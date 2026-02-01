CREDAI unhappy as nothing concrete for affordable housing in Budget

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Realtors' apex body CREDAI on Sunday expressed disappointment that the Union Budget did not provide any incentives to boost demand and supply of affordable housing.

CREDAI, which represents around 15,000 real estate developers from across the country, warned that the share of affordable housing in the overall launch of new homes would decline further.

However, the association welcomed the government's focus on creation of infrastructure, which would benefit the Indian property sector. Commenting on the Budget, CREDAI National President Shekhar Patel said the association is "deeply disappointed that the Budget offers nothing concrete for affordable housing." With the current outdated definition of affordable housing, he said the affordable housing segment’s share could decline further from 18 per cent to nearly 12 per cent of total housing supply.

Realtors bodies CREDAI and NAREDCO have been demanding the revision in the definition of affordable housing by enhancing the price cap of Rs 45 lakh to Rs 80-90 lakh.

The GST on affordable housing is 1 per cent. Hence, these two associations feel that enhancing the price cap would benefit prospective homebuyers.

CREDAI and NAREDCO had sought some tax sops to developers for construction of affordable housing projects to boost supply in this segment.

"This is a serious warning sign for India’s lower middle class and middle class. CREDAI believes that affordable housing is not a welfare scheme - it is economic infrastructure. It is a major driver of employment, consumption, and social stability," Patel said.

Rising construction costs and land prices, without corresponding policy support, are pushing developers away from this segment, he pointed out.

"If affordable housing supply continues to weaken, the consequences are clear: higher rentals, longer commutes, and growth of informal housing," Patel said.

CREDAI urged the government to give urgent policy attention to affordable housing to ensure inclusive and sustainable urban growth.

Real estate consultant Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said, "the absence of any direct announcement on affordable housing - particularly around definition reset or fiscal support - is a disappointment, given its importance for urban housing supply and inclusive growth." CREDAI hailed the government's continued focus on infrastructure spending, which is a big positive for the real estate sector.

Investments in highways, metros, logistics corridors, railways, and urban infrastructure will improve connectivity, unlock new growth corridors, and support long-term urban development, it added.

CREDAI also welcomed the emphasis on ease of doing business.

"Faster approvals, simplified processes, and greater digitisation can significantly reduce project timelines and holding costs, ultimately benefiting both developers and homebuyers," it added. PTI MJH MJH DR DR