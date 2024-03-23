CREDAI urges Rajasthan govt to connect Bhiwadi with Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Realtors body CREDAI has requested the Rajasthan government to connect Bhiwadi with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to boost economic activities and real estate demand in the city.

CREDAI's local chapter 'CREDAI NCR Bhiwadi Neemrana' has written a letter to the Chief Secretary, Government of Rajasthan, in this regard.

Anil Gupta, President of CREDAI NCR Bhiwadi Neemrana, has requested the state government to consider linking Bhiwadi to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

The association has presented some potential solutions to connect Bhiwadi with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, including the construction of a dedicated access road directly linking Bhiwadi to the expressway.

"The connectivity to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is the need of the hour for Bhiwadi's continued growth and development. We urge the Rajasthan government to consider these proposals and take necessary actions to ensure the prosperity of our region," Gupta appealed in the letter.

Enhancing this connectivity would not only stimulate economic growth but also facilitate smoother movement of goods and people, thereby boosting regional development, Gupta said.

In the letter, the association has demanded the removal of the toll plaza in Bhiwadi for smooth traffic flow.

The association has requested the government to expedite the work of road connecting Neemrana and Bhiwadi directly without crossing the border of Haryana.

CREDAI NCR Bhiwadi Neemrana is one of the chapters of CREDAI NCR representing developers of Bhiwadi, Dharuhera and Neemrana.

CREDAI National has more than 13,000 developers as members. PTI MJH SHW