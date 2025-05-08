CREDAI writes to PM, offers full support amid escalating Indo-Pak tension

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Realtors' apex body CREDAI on Thursday said its members are prepared to assist the government with any infrastructure projects amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CREDAI emphasised that the country's real estate sector has a widespread developer base, skilled workforce and execution strength for infrastructure projects, especially in regions affected by conflict.

Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India (CREDAI) has written to the Prime Minister expressing the real estate sector's solidarity and preparedness to assist the Centre in any infrastructure-driven initiatives required to be undertaken in the service of the nation.

In a statement, the association said that it has "conveyed that India's real estate sector with its widespread developer base, skilled workforce, and execution strength across regions is well-positioned to support the government in any redevelopment, housing, or infrastructure projects that may be required - particularly in regions affected by conflict or in urgent need of development".

Established in 1999, CREDAI represents more than 13,000 developers across 230 city chapters in 21 states.

Shekhar G Patel, President at CREDAI, said, "Today, we stand united in deep gratitude, saluting the valour and unwavering resolve of our brave armed forces, and the strong leadership of the Government of India. At this moment where the nation stands united, CREDAI reaffirms its commitment to nation-building." Through our pan-India developer network, technical capabilities, and skilled workforce, he said CREDAI is fully prepared to support any infrastructure-led initiatives that may be required in the national interest.

"We have already initiated the process by reaching out to member developers across the country and identifying key vendors to ensure swift and effective support wherever required," he added.

CREDAI will mobilise resources and compile a pan-India list of member developers along with trained civil engineers, construction workers, architects, and urban planners ready for immediate deployment.

The association will also coordinate with trusted suppliers to ensure timely access to critical materials and equipment at short notice, the statement said.

"CREDAI proposes to initiate construction of housing, military infrastructure, or any other facilities mandated by the government within accelerated timelines. Pre-designed, terrain-responsive layouts will be developed to support swift on-ground execution while minimising lead time and ensuring quality delivery," the statement said.

The association will prepare a comprehensive action plan, including a centralised registry of participating developers, planners, suppliers, and workforce teams.

CREDAI will also chart out the most efficient timelines and processes to ensure swift, high-quality execution of government-assigned construction projects. PTI MJH MJH SHW