CREDAI's FAIRPRO 2024 attracts 302 bookings worth over Rs 260 cr

Chennai, Mar 13 (PTI) The annual property fair organised by realtors body CREDAI has received 302 bookings for various properties worth in total over Rs 260 crore, a top official said on Wednesday.

FAIRPRO is the flagship event of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) Chennai. As many as 75 developers showcased over 200 projects during the three-day event held from March 8 in the city.

Announcing the successful conclusion of the property fair, CREDAI Chennai President S Sivagurunathan called it "a beacon of progress", according to a press release issued today.

More than 31,000 people took part in FAIRPRO 2024, organised by CREDAI Chennai chapter, and 302 bookings worth over Rs 260 crore were received.

The bookings of real estate properties underscore the positive sentiment prevailing in the sector and the growing confidence of homebuyers, the press release said.

Real estate developers showcased over 200 residential apartment projects, commercial spaces, and 325 plots with prices ranging from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 15 crore.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all participants, exhibitors, bankers and sponsors, and attendees for their invaluable contributions to making this event a resounding success," Sivagurunathan said. PTI VIJ ANE