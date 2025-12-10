CredFlow receives NBFC licence from RBI

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) CredFlow, an SME lending and cash-flow platform, on Wednesday said it has received an RBI licence for a new Non-Deposit Taking NBFC (ICC type 2).

NBFC operates through its group entity Cashpositive Finance Pvt Ltd, under the brand name CashFloat, CredFlow said in a statement.

The platform is already live and disbursing loans, it said, adding that with this, CredFlow unlocks India’s first truly data-native NBFC.

It uses deep GST, banking, ERP, and supply-chain data to offer fast, structured, and transparent working-capital solutions to manufacturers, traders, and distributors, it said.

Over the last four years, CredFlow has built India’s largest cashflow and invoice-intelligence network for SMEs. PTI DP DP MR