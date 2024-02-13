Credit Fair ties up with Jakson Solar to provide affordable finance for solar equipment

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Fintech firm Credit Fair on Tuesday said it has partnered with Jakson Solar to offer affordable solar equipment financing options to individuals, MSMEs, trust institutions, and housing societies.

Credit Fair has set an ambitious target of scaling up its green financing loan portfolio to Rs 400 crore and growing its total Assets Under Management (AUM) to Rs 1,000 crore by FY25.

Retail customers and commercial ventures can avail loans up to Rs 50 lakh and Rs 2 crore, respectively, according to a statement.

The entity has entered into a partnership with Jakson Solar to offer affordable solar equipment financing options to individuals, MSMEs, trust institutions, and housing societies to install clean energy systems, as per the statement.

Jakson Solar CEO Anurag Garg said the goal is to provide a solar power system with a quicker payoff time and ensure customers get the highest quality solar system with the best return on their investment. PTI KKS DR