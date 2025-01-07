CRI Pumps bags Rs 754 crore order from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company

Chennai, Jan 7 (PTI) CRI Pumps, a leading fluid management solution provider, on Tuesday secured Rs 754 crore worth of orders from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), Mumbai for the supply of 25,000 solar pumping systems, under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump scheme.

Advertisment

The scheme launched by the Government of Maharashtra allows farmers to install solar panels and agricultural pumps with a minimal upfront cost of 10 per cent, of the total cost for general category farmers and 5 per cent for the farmers of scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities. The remaining costs are covered through the Centre and state government subsidies.

CRI Pumps is poised to play a pivotal role with the successful installation of over 1.70 lakh solar pumping systems and IoT (Internet-of-Things) enabled smart pumps, a company statement here said.

"We are privileged to be chosen by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd to supply these solar pumping systems. This substantial order highlights CRI's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in developing reliable, energy-efficient, sustainable pumping solutions," said CRI Group Chairman G Soundararajan.

Advertisment

"With our robust execution capabilities, deep industry expertise, and extensive network across regions, CRI Pumps ensure seamless delivery and installation of these systems," he added. PTI VIJ SSK VIJ SSK KH