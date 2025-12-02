Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane partners with Senora Asset Management as investor, board member

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Senora Asset Management on Tuesday announced the onboarding of cricketer Ajinkya Rahane as an investor and board member.

The association marks a significant milestone in Senora's journey to strengthen its market presence, the asset management company said in a statement.

Speaking on the partnership, Rahane said, "I value partnerships built on trust, clarity, and long-term growth. Senora’s research-driven and transparent approach aligns with my philosophy, and I'm excited to support their mission of empowering investors. I have been a long-term client of Senora since 2019, and this partnership only strengthens that bond." Senora Asset Management, founded by Mridul Jalan, an IIM Calcutta alumnus with more than two decades of market experience, plans to increase its outreach and become one of the best boutique asset management companies in the country.

*** Marriott debuts 2 global brands in Punjab * Marriott International on Tuesday announced the opening of Marriott Executive Apartments alongside Four Points by Sheraton in Amritsar, Punjab.

"Our vision is to expand meaningfully into markets where today's travellers - families, pilgrims, business guests, and long-stay visitors are seeking greater choice and consistency.

"This dual-brand opening reinforces our long-term strategy to bring more choice, access, and global hospitality experiences to every corner of India," Kiran Andicot, Marriott International Senior Vice President - South Asia, said in a statement.

Marriott Executive Apartments presents 59 apartments, and Four Points by Sheraton Amritsar offers 124 rooms.