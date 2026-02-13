Crisil Dec qtr profit up 7.5 pc to Rs 241 cr

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PT) Crisil Ltd on Friday reported a 7.5 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 241.5 crore for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 28 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each, taking the total dividend for the year to Rs 61 per share, Crisil said in a statement.

Also, it approved the re-appointment of Amish Mehta as Managing Director & CEO for a further term of 3 years with effect from October 1, 2026.

Crisil's consolidated income from operations for Q4 2025 was up 18.5 per cent to Rs 1,081.6 crore, compared with Rs 912.9 crore in Q4 2024.

For the full fiscal 2025, Crisil reported a net profit of Rs 766 crore, up 12 per cent year-on-year.

Crisil Managing Director & CEO, Amish Mehta said the strong revenue and EBITA growth compared with last year was driven by consistent financial delivery and operational resilience across businesses.

"We focus on creating domain-led GenAI solutions that drive competitiveness by enhancing client experiences and insights and augmenting operational efficiencies," Mehta said.