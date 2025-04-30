Crisil reports 16% profit growth in Q1 FY25, reaches Rs 159.84 crore

New Delhi: Crisil on Wednesday reported a 16 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 159.84 crore in the first quarter ended March 2025.

The S&P Global firm had a net profit of Rs 137.72 crore in the January-March quarter of 2024.

Crisil follows a January-December financial year.

The domestic rating agency had a consolidated total income of Rs 843.77 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 758.77 crore in the same quarter last year.

The board of directors has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 8 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for the financial year ending December 31, 2025, which will be paid on May 19, 2025.

Shares of Crisil were trading at Rs 4,427 apiece, up 0.80 per cent over the previous close on the BSE.