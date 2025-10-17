Crisil net profit up 12 pc at Rs 193 cr in Sep qtr

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Crisil on Friday reported a 12 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 193 crore for the third quarter ended September 30.

The domestic rating firm had a consolidated net profit of Rs 172 crore for the July-September quarter of FY24.

Total income rose to Rs 948 crore in the third quarter of FY26, from Rs 833 crore in Q2 of FY25.

The board has approved the payment of the third interim dividend of Rs 16 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each, for the financial year ending December 31, 2025, which will be paid on November 6, 2025, Crisil said in a BSE filing.

"The company is expanding its global benchmarking offerings in the wealth management segment through our proposed acquisition of McKinsey PriceMetrix Co," Crisil Managing Director and CEO Amish Mehta said.

"With this acquisition, Crisil reinforces its position as a leading provider of benchmarking and analytics across financial services, enabling us to deliver enhanced insights and create significant value for clients globally," Mehta added.

Shares of Crisil closed at Rs 4,713.95 apiece, down 0.32 per cent over the previous close on BSE. PTI JD JD SHW