Crisil opens office in Colombia's Bogota

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) Crisil on Monday said it has opened a new office in Colombia to serve its North American clients.

Advertisment

The office in Bogota will help the company -- a domestic credit ratings agency -- offer equity and credit research, risk management, assurance, data analytics, ESG and sustainability services, as per a statement.

"The Bogota office enhances our global delivery model that offers domain-led research, risk, technology and data analytics solutions across time zones, and significantly augments our ability to service our North American clients," its Chief Executive and Managing Director Amish Mehta said.

The newly opened unit has been incorporated as CRISIL Irevna Information Technology Colombia SAS.

This is the second office in South America after opening a presence in the Argentinean capital of Buenos Aires, the statement said.

The company's head of capabilities, Priti Arora, said Colombia is a draw because it possesses a workforce of experienced and highly skilled financial and technology professionals. PTI AA TRB