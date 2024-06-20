Crocs launches 'Splash Your Style' campaign

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Global footwear company Crocs on Thursday launched a monsoon campaign, Splash Your Style, to target the country's Gen Z.

The company's campaign, showcasing Crocs' iconic Classic Clogs and Jibbitz footwear charms, aims at embodying unfiltered self-expression through unique dance styles, the company said in a statement.

As part of the campaign, the company has joined hands with Norwegian dance group Quickstyle and some Indian influencers, including Shantanu Maheshwari and Ruhee Dosani.

"Our new campaign...perfectly aligns with our brand's vision of promoting genuine self-expression and comfort. Through music and dance, and by partnering with popular local figures, we're engaging with Gen Z in a way that is authentic, engaging, and reflective of their dynamic spirit," Yann Le Bozec - Crocs EMEA/LATAM/INDIA & Hey Dude International Marketing Vice President, said.

***** Venus Remedies bags tender to supply essential cancer drugs in Latin America * Venus Remedies Ltd on Thursday said it has been awarded a tender by the WHO-backed Pan American Health Organisation for supplying essential cancer drugs to multiple Latin American countries.

The company has been entrusted with the responsibility of supplying a wide range of essential oncology drugs like bleomycin, carboplatin, cisplatin, cytarabine, doxorubicin, irinotecan, methotrexate, and vincristine, Venus Remedies said in a regulatory filing.

The tender signifies a major milestone, enhancing the company's contribution to global health initiatives and reinforcing its commitment to improving global health outcomes by providing life-saving medicines to those who need them the most, it added.