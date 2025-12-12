Croma expands retail footprint in Chennai

Chennai, Dec 12 (PTI) Infiniti Retail Ltd, which retails consumer durables and electronics under the brand 'Croma', has launched three new stores in the city, strengthening its footprint in the state.
With the launch, the company operates 27 stores in Chennai and 41 across Tamil Nadu.
The new outlets have been opened in Kolathur, Neelankarai East Coast Road, and Madipakkam, a press release said on Friday.
"Chennai continues to be one of our most important markets and we are excited to launch three stores on the same day. Whether its the tech-savvy residents of East Coast Road, the bustling community of Kolathur, or the rapidly growing Madipakkam locality, our aim is to ensure that customers have easy access to the latest in technology and enjoy a world-class retail experience," a spokesperson of Infiniti Retail Ltd said.
The store would offer a range of electronics and home appliances, in-store assistance among others.