Crompton bags Rs 445-cr NREDCAP solar rooftop tender in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CGCEL) on Friday said it has received a tender of Rs 445.03 crore from NREDCAP for providing solar rooftop system under PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna.

In a regulatory filing, CGCEL said the Rs 445-crore tender has been awarded by New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) to solarize over 40,000 households with 2 KW on-grid rooftop systems in Andhra Pradesh.

"The company has received a letter of award from NREDCAP for EPC contracts for design, engineering, supply, installation, testing & commissioning and O&M for five years, it said.

The 77.40 MWp Grid involves design, engineering, supply, installation, testing & commissioning of a 2KW solar rooftop system.

Crompton will solarise 38,699 SC & ST consumers, through a utility-led aggregation model in AP DISCOMs under PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna, it said.

The company expects to execute this order in approximately six months. PTI KRH DRR