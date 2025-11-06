New Delhi: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd on Thursday reported a 41.1 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 75.42 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 128.07 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CGCEL).

Its revenue from operations rose 1 per cent to Rs 1,915.57 crore in the September quarter of FY26. It stood at Rs 1,896.15 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The revenue growth was "led by underlying volume growth of 3 per cent YoY, partially offset by pricing adjustments. This was delivered despite challenging market and unfavourable weather conditions," CGCEL said in its earnings statement.

Moreover, Q2 results also include an exceptional item charge of Rs 20.36 crore towards restructuring of Vadodara plant operations from a lighting facility into a multi-business facility, it said.

CGCEL's total expenses were 3.64 per cent up at Rs 1,806.40 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

During the quarter, its revenue from the electric consumer durables segment was down 1.54 per cent to Rs 1,371.16 crore However, revenue from its lighting products business grew 3.13 per cent to Rs 261.06 crore.

Revenue from its subsidiary Butterfly, which it had acquired earlier in February 2022, was up 13.19 per cent to Rs 283.35 crore.

Butterfly's "core categories delivered double-digit growth, supported by sustained volume growth and new product launches".

The total consolidated income, which includes other income of CGCEL, was at Rs 1,928.96 crore in the September quarter, up marginally by 0.8 per cent.

In the first half (H1) of FY26, the total consolidated income slipped 3.04 per cent to Rs 3,951.01 crore.

"Despite a challenging environment, our well-diversified product portfolio remained resilient with strong momentum in pumps, small domestic and kitchen appliances. We believe GST 2.0 will act as a structural catalyst to consumption, with benefits percolating to the durables segment in a phased manner," its MD & CEO Promeet Ghosh said.

Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 278.45 per scrip on the BSE, down 1.73 per cent.