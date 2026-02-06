Crompton Greaves Q3 profit down 9.75 pc to Rs 101 crore

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd on Friday reported a decline of 9.75 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 101 crore in the December quarter of FY26 , impacted by exceptional items arising from liabilities related to the implementation of the new labour code.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 111.92 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CGCEL).

CGCEL had reported an exceptional item (net loss) of Rs 20.04 crore in the December quarter, mainly due to the implementation of new Labour Codes.

Its profit before exceptional items and tax was at Rs 156.06 crore in the quarter under review, up 3.22 per cent.

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 1,898.30 crore, up 7.28 per cent in the December quarter of FY26.

It was at Rs 1,769.3 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. CGCEL's total expenses were at Rs 1,755.01 crore, up 7.69 cent in the third quarter of FY26.

In the December quarter, CGCEL's revenue from the electric consumer durables segment was up 7.55 per cent to Rs 1,385.02 crore Its revenue from its lighting products business was up 6.68 per cent to Rs 274.96 crore.

Revenue from its subsidiary Butterfly, acquired earlier in February 2022, was up 6.45 per cent to Rs 238.32 crore.

The total consolidated income, which includes CGCEL's other income, was Rs 1,911.07 crore in the December quarter, up 7.31 per cent.

Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 243.05 per scrip on BSE, down 1.46 per cent.