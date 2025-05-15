Crompton Greaves Q4 profit rises 29% to Rs 172 cr; revenue grows 5%

New Delhi: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd on Thursday reported an increase of 28.7 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 171.74 crore in the March quarter of FY25.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 133.43 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CGCEL).

Its revenue from operations was up 5.08 per cent to Rs 2,060.64 crore in the March quarter of FY25. It was at Rs 1,961 crore in the year-ago period.

CGCEL's total expenses were at Rs 1,845.77 crore, up 2.08 per cent year on year.

In the March quarter, CGCEL's revenue from the electric consumer durables segment was up 5.73 per cent to Rs 1,602.92 crore.

However, revenue from its lighting products business was down 1.8 per cent to Rs 276.07 crore.

Revenue from its subsidiary Butterfly, which it had acquired earlier in February 2022, was up 18.13 per cent to Rs 181.65 crore.

The total consolidated income of CGCEL was at Rs 2,076.57 crore in the March quarter, up 5.03 per cent.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, CGCEL's net profit was up 27.7 per cent to Rs 564.08 crore, from Rs 441.78 crore a year before.

In FY25, CGCEL's total consolidated income rose 7.48 per cent to Rs 7,932.38 crore.

Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 327.40 per scrip on BSE, down 1.22 per cent.