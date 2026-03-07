Crop insurance policies being delivered to Bilaspur farmers at their doorsteps: Official

Bilaspur (HP), Mar 7 (PTI) Crop insurance policies are being delivered to farmers at their doorsteps under the "Meri Policy Mere Haath" campaign of the state government, said Deputy Director, Agriculture, Bilaspur Kulbhushan Dhiman on Saturday.

The "Meri Policy Mere Haath" campaign is being run until March 15, 2026, to provide direct information about crop insurance policies to farmers, he said, adding that under this campaign, representatives from agricultural insurance companies are visiting farmers' homes to provide them with crop insurance policies, ensuring timely access to complete information about their insurance.

He said under this scheme, 30,975 farmers in Bilaspur district have insured wheat and garlic crops on about 3,150 hectares of land, and these farmers are receiving their insurance policies. To date, 9,585 farmers have received their insurance policies under the campaign.

Dhiman said it is mandatory for all insurance policy holders and other farmers to register as farmers on the AgriStack portal so that they can avail of the benefits of departmental and other government schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi.

There are 64,285 farmers registered under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi in the district. He said for farmers' convenience, this registration is being done free of charge at lokmitra centres. PTI COR BPL TRB