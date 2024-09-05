Crops in 1.8 lakh ha damaged due to floods in AP: Agri Min Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Floods in Andhra Pradesh damaged crops in 1.8 lakh hectares (ha), and 2 lakh farmers have been impacted as per initial estimate, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday and assured of providing help from the central government.

Chouhan, who is on a two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to assess the flood situation, said: "The crops have suffered a lot of damage... Flowers are cultivated here, turmeric is cultivated, all the crops have been damaged".

The assessment process has begun, and NDRF teams and Agriculture Department officials are evaluating the damage, he said, adding that "after completing the damage assessment work, the central government will provide all possible support".

Chouhan mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the flood situation, an official statement said.

In Andhra, Chouhan conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Vijayawada, including Budameru, Jakkampudi Milk Factory, and Kandrika, and inspected the Prakasham Barrage Dam and damaged fields along the Krishna River.

The Union Minister interacted with local residents and farmers by getting into the water in Jakkampudi. He also inspected the flood situation with NDRF teams and officials.

Chouhan emphasised the central government's commitment to providing relief.

The state government, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, is ensuring the delivery of essential supplies like food, drinking water, and milk to the affected areas.

The central government will assist in restoring normalcy and providing compensation for damaged crops and household goods, he added.

On Friday, Chouhan is scheduled to visit Khammam village in Telangana, which has been severely impacted by floods and will assess the damage and discuss relief efforts with officials.