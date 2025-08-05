Crops on 20,000 acres submerged in Punjab's Fazilka

Fazilka (Pb), Aug 5 (PTI) Continuous rainfall over the last few days has led to the submergence of standing crops over nearly 20,000 acres here, with farmers accusing the administration of failing to act in time.

The worst-hit is Fazilka subdivision, where official figures confirm damage to paddy and cotton crops on over 11,700 acres across at least 20 villages.

Farmers blame clogged drains and poor pre-monsoon cleaning for the flooding.

"No arrangements were made. We're left on our own," said Gurmit Singh, a resident of Sarjana village. "My entire crop has been destroyed and there is not even fodder available for the cattle", he rued.

Deputy Commissioner Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu said pumps have been deployed to drain water.

Sub-divisional officer (drainage) Jagdeep Singh said flooding occurred as rainwater from elevated areas flowed into low-lying Fazilka.

Meanwhile, farmers in Tahliwala Bodla, Singhpura, and Chahlan villages, where crops on around 1,500 acres were affected, blocked the Fazilka-Malout road, demanding urgent drainage.

Sunil Kumar Sarpanch of Tahliwala Bodla said that standing crops on around 1500 acres have been destroyed.

Surjit Singh Jiyani, former cabinet minister, who visited the flood-affected areas said that the administration should have made a concrete plan for the release of the rainwater.

Kaka Kamboj district BJP president said the government should provide proper compensation to the farmers whose crops have been destroyed.

AAP MLA Jagdeep Kamboj also visited the flood-affected areas and said that he has instructed the revenue officials to prepare a report so that compensation could be provided to the affected farmers. PTI COR CHS MR