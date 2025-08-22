Crossword Bookstore forays into international market with Dubai store

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Book retail chain Crossword Bookstore on Friday announced its foray into the international market with the opening of its first store in Dubai.

This international foray comes at a time of rapid growth for Crossword with plans to expand its footprint to over 150 stores by the end of 2025, the company said in a statement.

"Crossword's first international chapter opens in Dubai, a city that celebrates culture and diversity. This store embodies our vision to enrich lives through the power of books, offering readers not just shelves of stories, but an inspiring destination for discovery, dialogue, and connection," Crossword Bookstores CEO Aakash Gupta said in a statement. PTI RKL SHW