Crossword Bookstores projects Rs 400 cr revenue for next fiscal

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Crossword Bookstores, the country's largest bookstore chain, expects a revenue of Rs 400 crore in the next financial year, driven by over 30 per cent growth.

The company expect to continue the growth momentum helped by the expansion of stores in metro and tier II cities, said a statement from Crossword Bookstores.

With 120 stores across 40 cities, its current revenue is Rs 275 crore, reporting a substantial increase over the past year, it added.

"Looking ahead, Crossword projects Rs 400 crore in revenue for the next financial year, driven by a 30 per cent plus growth rate, as it expands its presence across metros and Tier 2 cities," it said.

As part of this aggressive growth strategy, Crossword will increase its footprint to over 150 stores by the end of 2025.

Crossword has launched new stores in Jamshedpur this month, with Delhi, Chennai, Siliguri and Hyderabad next in line. PTI KRH KRH MR MR MR