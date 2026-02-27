Crowdfunding platform launched to support student research, innovation

Chandigarh, Feb 27 (PTI) On the occasion of National Science Day, DreamXec on Friday launched a dedicated crowdfunding platform to support student research and innovation across the country.

The platform, www.dreamxec.com, aims to improve access to funding for over 43 million students enrolled in more than 43,000 higher education institutions in India.

The founders said that while leading institutions receive research grants, students in Tier-2 and Tier-3 colleges often struggle to raise even Rs 50,000 to develop prototypes.

DreamXec connects verified college students with alumni, individual supporters and corporate CSR contributors through a transparent, milestone-based funding model. Students can register using their institutional email IDs, upload project details with funding requirements, seek optional faculty endorsements and track project progress online.

Supporters can browse projects, contribute funds and monitor utilisation in real time. Ashish Trivedi, Founder and CEO of DreamXec, said the platform aims to bridge gaps in India's research ecosystem by creating a structured mechanism to connect students, alumni, institutions and CSR contributors.

Co-Founder and Tech Lead Sanskar Seth said the platform has been built to support large-scale participation while ensuring accountability and transparency. At launch, the platform aims to onboard 100 colleges and 50 verified student projects.

Over the next five years, it plans to support 4 lakh students and mobilise Rs 5,000 crore for student-led innovation, the company said.