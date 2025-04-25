Crown Worldwide Group launches custom-bonded warehousing service in India

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Crown Worldwide Group on Friday announced the launch of custom-bonded warehousing service in the country.

As part of this, it will provide a duty-free, secure, compliant, and technology-enabled solution for storing high-value imported goods without the immediate payment of customs duty.

This initiative aims to streamline import-export operations, ensure superior logistics services, and provide global businesses greater agility in managing their supply chains.

The warehouse, which is now operational in Mumbai, offers storage designed to handle a range of high-value products, including fine wines and spirits, luxury goods and fashion, jewellery, electronics, and general cargo.

In terms of security, the warehouse is equipped with round-the-clock surveillance, restricted access protocols, and full insurance coverage against theft or damage. It is built to meet international standards for safety and operational efficiency.

"The custom-bonded warehousing service integrates technology to provide our clients with a seamless storage and transit experience.

"From luxury items to bulk to electrical, electronics, and imported wine & spirits, we look forward to catering to all sectors and offering a great experience to our clients," Kavitha Suresh, Assistant General Manager - Workspace and Warehousing at Crown Worldwide Group, said.