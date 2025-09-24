Crown Worldwide Group opens third own warehousing facility in India

Bengaluru, Sep 24 (PTI) Logistics and records management firm Crown Worldwide Group on Wednesday inaugurated its third facility in India at Bengaluru.

Designed with green-certified construction and scalable infrastructure, the 76,000 sq ft facility in Bengaluru marks a significant milestone in the company's global expansion strategy.

The facility, owned by the company, was inaugurated in the presence of its global leadership, including Jim Thompson, Founder and Chairman, Jennifer Harvey, Group CEO; and Srinivas Krishnan, Managing Director - South.

The latest facility sets the stage for future-ready services such as custom bonded warehousing, temperature-controlled wine and spirit storage, cold storage chambers for healthcare and other temperature-sensitive products, and Crown Fine Art's climate-controlled, secure storage for artworks and cultural treasures.

"India is one of the fastest-growing markets for our clients and for Crown. The opening of this facility is an important milestone in our global expansion," said Harvey.

India has emerged as a crucial market for the Group, contributing 10 per cent of its worldwide revenue and ranking among its top five markets "It positions us to provide next-generation physical storage and digital information management solutions to customers as they continue to grow in this thriving region," Harvey said Designed with information management as its primary focus, the facility dedicates over 57,000 sq ft with multi-tier racks capable of storing over 900,000 cartons.

"Marking this milestone in the same year as Crown's 60th anniversary makes it even more special. It reflects both our history and our confidence in the future," said Thomson "This new facility marks a strategic step forward in Crown's India network," said Krishnan.

"It strengthens our presence in the country and lays a strong foundation for future growth, reflecting the long-term importance of India in Crown's global growth story, " he added.

Crown Worldwide Group has a total of 24 facilities in India of which three are company-owned and the rest 21 are on lease. PTI IAS MR