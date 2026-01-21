Crude oil falls to Rs 5,487 per barrel in futures trade

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Crude oil prices slipped Rs 30 to Rs 5,487 per barrel in the futures trade on Wednesday, amid weak trends in the overseas markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil futures for February delivery fell by Rs 30, or 0.54 per cent, to Rs 5,487 per barrel in a business turnover of 14,494 lots.

Analysts said the prices fell after participants offloaded their holdings amid weak demand in the spot market.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil was trading 1.31 per cent lower at USD 59.57 per barrel, while Brent Crude fell 1.52 per cent to USD 63.93 per barrel in New York. PTI HG ANU ANU