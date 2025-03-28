Crude oil futures decline amid weak global cues

New Delhi: Crude oil futures on Friday declined by Rs 10 to Rs 5,985 per barrel in futures trade as participants trimmed their positions tracking weak demand in the overseas market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for April delivery dropped by Rs 10 or 0.17 per cent to Rs 5,985 per barrel in 5,301 lots.

On the global front, West Texas Intermediate crude oil decreased 0.06 per cent to USD 69.88 per barrel and Brent Crude was trading marginally lower at USD 73.99 a barrel in New York.