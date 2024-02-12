Crude oil futures decline on low demand

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Crude oil futures on Monday declined 0.63 per cent to Rs 6,321 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for February delivery fell Rs 40 or 0.63 per cent to Rs 6,321 per barrel with a business volume of 7,466 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil traded 0.074 per cent lower at USD 76.27 per barrel, while Brent crude was trading 0.75 per cent down at USD 81.57 per barrel in New York. PTI SGC DR