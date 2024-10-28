Crude oil futures decline over 4 pc on low demand

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Crude oil futures on Monday declined 4.16 per cent to Rs 5,789 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand.

Advertisment

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for November delivery fell Rs 251 or 4.16 per cent to Rs 5,789 per barrel with a business volume of 14,010 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude was trading 4.21 per cent lower at USD 68.76 per barrel, while Brent crude was trading 3.96 per cent down at USD 73.04 per barrel in New York. PTI DR