Crude oil futures fall nearly 1 pc on weak global trends

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Crude oil prices declined nearly 1 per cent to Rs 5,675 per barrel in futures trade on Monday, tracking weak trends in global benchmarks.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil for February delivery decreased Rs 48, or 0.84 per cent, to Rs 5,675 per barrel in a business turnover of 8,416 lots.

Similarly, the March contract slipped Rs 38, or 0.66 per cent, to Rs 5,694 per barrel in 8,702 lots on the MCX.

Traders said crude oil prices moved lower largely in line with weak overseas trends as concerns over demand recovery and geopolitical uncertainties kept investors cautious. In the international markets, West Texas Intermediate crude oil and Brent Crude slipped 0.27 per cent each to USD 62.71 and USD 67.57 per barrel, respectively, in New York. PTI HG HG ANU ANU