Crude oil futures fall on spot demand

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Crude oil futures on Friday decreased Rs 36 to Rs 6,358 per barrel in futures trade as participants trimmed their positions on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for October delivery traded lower by Rs 36 or 0.56 per cent at Rs 6,358 per barrel in 13,567 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude was trading 0.30 per cent higher at USD 75.62 per barrel, while Brent crude was trading 0.38 per cent up at USD 79.10 per barrel in New York. PTI DR ANU ANU