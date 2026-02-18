Crude oil futures fall to Rs 5,662 per barrel

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Crude oil prices edged lower by Rs 20 to Rs 5,662 per barrel in futures trade on Wednesday, despite firm global trends, as profit-taking by participants capped gains.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil futures for March delivery slipped by Rs 20, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 5,662 per barrel in a business turnover of 1,671 lots.

Analysts said the prices fell after participants offloaded their holdings amid weak demand in the spot market.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.27 per cent higher at USD 62.50 per barrel, while Brent Crude rose 0.34 per cent to USD 67.61 per barrel in New York. PTI DR DR ANU ANU