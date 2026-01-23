Crude oil futures rise 2 pc to Rs 5,554/barrel on spot demand

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Crude oil prices on Friday climbed Rs 114 to Rs 5,554 per barrel amid strong trends in global markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for February delivery increased by Rs 114, or 2.1 per cent, to Rs 5,554 per barrel in a business turnover of 14,267 lots.

The March contract also traded higher by Rs 104, or 1.91 per cent, to Rs 5,555 per barrel in 3,016 lots.

Analysts said the rise of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.

In the global markets, West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 1.42 per cent to USD 60.20 per barrel, while Brent Crude went up by 1.34 per cent to USD 64.91 per barrel in New York. PTI HG HG BAL BAL