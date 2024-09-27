Crude oil futures rise on spot demand

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Crude oil futures on Friday increased by Rs 13 to Rs 5,676 per barrel in futures trade as participants widened their positions following a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for October delivery traded higher by Rs 13 or 0.23 per cent at Rs 5,676 per barrel in 19,697 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.09 per cent to USD 67.61 per barrel, and Brent crude traded 0.13 per cent higher at USD 71.51 per barrel in New York. PTI ANU ANU