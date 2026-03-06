Crude oil futures slip to Rs 7,189 per barrel

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Crude oil prices fell marginally by Rs 28 to Rs 7,189 per barrel in futures trade on Friday, amid global uncertainties.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil futures for April delivery slipped Rs 28, or 0.39 per cent, to Rs 7,189 per barrel in a business turnover of 1,514 lots.

Analysts said the prices fell after participants offloaded their holdings amid weak demand in the spot market.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 1.33 per cent lower at USD 79.93 per barrel, while Brent Crude fell 1.12 per cent to USD 84.45 per barrel in New York. PTI DR HVA