Crude oil rises to Rs 5,217 per barrel in futures trade

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Crude oil prices on Thursday went up marginally by Rs 4 to Rs 5,217 per barrel in the futures trade amid mixed global cues.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for January delivery traded higher by Rs 4, or 0.08 per cent, to Rs 5,217 per barrel in 18,240 lots.

Market participants said that the trading activity remained subdued as investors largely stayed on the sidelines due to the New Year's day holiday in the US.

In the international markets, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February delivery ended flat at USD 57.42 per barrel, while Brent Crude for March contract closed 0.68 per cent lower at USD 60.91 per barrel in New York.

Meanwhile, US markets remained closed on Thursday on account of the New Year's Day holiday. PTI HG ANU ANU