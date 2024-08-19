Crude sunflower oil futures rise on high demand

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Crude sunflower oil prices on Monday rose Rs 8.70 to Rs 892.30 per 10 kilogram in the futures trade amid a pick up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude sunflower oil contracts for August delivery traded higher Rs 8.70 or 0.98 per cent at Rs 892.30 per 10 kg with a business turnover of 675 lots.

Marketmen said the widening of positions by participants, following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept crude sunflower oil prices higher in the futures trade. PTI SGC SHW