Crystal Crop acquires Bayer's Ethoxysulfuron business in Asian expansion

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Agrochemical firm Crystal Crop Protection on Sunday said it has acquired the herbicide active ingredient Ethoxysulfuron from Germany's Bayer AG for sales in select Asian markets, in a deal expected to boost its earnings by 20 per cent.

Advertisment

The acquisition includes Bayer's 'Sunrice' trademark and mixture products containing Ethoxysulfuron, along with all related registrations. The herbicide is used to control broad-leaved weeds and sedges in rice and cereal crops.

This marks Crystal's 13th strategic acquisition and its second purchase from Bayer, following its 2021 acquisition of Bayer's Indian seed portfolio for cotton, pearl millet and mustard.

"By leveraging our strong distribution network and manufacturing capabilities, we will ensure these solutions reach farmers efficiently across India, South Asia, and South-East Asia," Crystal Crop Protection Managing Director Ankur Aggarwal said in a statement.

Advertisment

The company plans to manufacture the product locally to provide cost-effective solutions for farmers in markets including India, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Thailand, and Pakistan.

The deal follows Crystal's acquisition of I&B Seeds earlier in 2024, continuing its expansion in crop protection, seeds, and farm mechanization. The company has previously acquired brands from global agricultural firms including Syngenta, FMC, BASF and Dow-Corteva.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. PTI LUX HVA