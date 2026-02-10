Crystal Crop Protection buys 31 acre Gujarat land for Rs 100 crore agrochem plant

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Agrochemical firm Crystal Crop Protection said on Tuesday it has acquired 31.06 acres of land and assets from Kurl-On Ltd in Jhagadia, Gujarat, for a greenfield manufacturing project.

The company will invest Rs 100 crore over three years to build a fully automated plant for agrochemical formulations and technical products, it said in a statement.

The facility will have an initial production capacity of 50,000 tonnes per annum of formulations, with flexibility to expand to 120,000 tonnes to meet growing demand, the company said.

The plant will manufacture herbicides, fungicides and insecticides targeting the domestic Indian market and export opportunities in Asia and Africa, including products such as "Topper," "Tilt," "Proclaim," "Missile," and "ACM 9." "This new world class manufacturing facility at Jhagadia in Bharuch, Gujarat, significantly strengthens that commitment," said Ankur Aggarwal, executive chairman and managing director of Crystal Crop Protection.

Gujarat's efficient costs, regulatory predictability and strong supply chain made it the preferred location, the company said.

The plant's location in Jhagadia provides easy access to major ports including Dahej, Hazira, and JNPT, supported by Gujarat's position as India's leading hub for chemical manufacturing and exports.